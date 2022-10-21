William Blair Weighs in on Applied Materials, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $7.51 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

