William Blair Weighs in on POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

Shares of PNT opened at $7.77 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.09.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.