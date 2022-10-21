William Blair Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.26). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

CAKE opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 445,208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

