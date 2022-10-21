Willner & Heller LLC Purchases 13,636 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,456.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $488,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

