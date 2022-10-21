Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,769 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $4,650,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

