Zacks Research Comments on CDW Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CDW’s FY2022 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $158.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

