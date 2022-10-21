Zacks Research Comments on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of PHM opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank increased its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

