ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get ZIP alerts:

ZIP Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

ZIP Company Profile

Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.