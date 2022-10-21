ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
ZIP Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.
ZIP Company Profile
Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIP (ZIZTF)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.