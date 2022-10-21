Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZRSEF. Barclays cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 76 to CHF 47 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.25. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $422.96.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

