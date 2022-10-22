10,581 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $22.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

