13,503 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter worth $234,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 24.3% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

