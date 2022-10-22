13,550 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,075 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 16.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,647,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 413,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 71.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,353,000 after purchasing an additional 660,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol Price Performance
Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
