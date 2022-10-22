13,550 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,075 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 16.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,647,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 413,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 71.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,353,000 after purchasing an additional 660,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ecopetrol

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.