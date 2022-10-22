1,362 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $143.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 97.28%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

