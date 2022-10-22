1,405 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,222,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,606,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,179,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,013,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on WTW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

WTW opened at $210.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $249.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

