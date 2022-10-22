14,122 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,122 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 645.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $62.34 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.62 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.44%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

