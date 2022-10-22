15,120 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $130,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $139,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

