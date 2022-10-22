15,228 Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Trading Up 3.2 %
Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.
Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -141.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
