16,772 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.