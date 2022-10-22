16,978 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

