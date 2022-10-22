17,810 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Appian by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 67,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 1,103.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $43.47 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Appian from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

