20,208 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,641.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,212. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NUS opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

