2,313 Shares in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 48.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $99.45 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.