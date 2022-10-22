2,512 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Up 4.5 %

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.