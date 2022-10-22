2,541 Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Albany International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Albany International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 80,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Albany International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Albany International Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

