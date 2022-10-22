2,724 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after buying an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.45. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

