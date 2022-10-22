3,501 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after buying an additional 328,220 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

