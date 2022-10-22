40,581 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,728,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,031,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPRT opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $31.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

