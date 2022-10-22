4,467 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,802,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.