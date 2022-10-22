55,408 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

HCSG opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 318.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

