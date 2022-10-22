63,331 Shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,870,000 after purchasing an additional 360,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

