6,475 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $140.99 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

