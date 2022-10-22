67,900 Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 67,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLRS. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $7,336,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $927.78 million, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

