8,200 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $43.90 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $913.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.