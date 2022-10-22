9,155 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.92.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.