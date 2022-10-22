98,073 Shares in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTTR. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 884,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 451,274 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $3,659,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $3,454,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $3,333,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $990.12 million, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

