Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $270.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.12 and its 200-day moving average is $241.52. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

