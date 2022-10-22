Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 26,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Ranpak

Ranpak Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 50,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 15,236 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,004.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 50,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 189,936 shares of company stock valued at $957,949. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

PACK opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $286.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.