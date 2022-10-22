Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.27. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

