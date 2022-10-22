Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $171.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.91. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

