Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $78.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

