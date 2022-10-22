Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,658 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

