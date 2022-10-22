Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

