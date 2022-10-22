Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,038.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

