Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,816.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 409,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,360,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

