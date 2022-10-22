Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,991.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,262,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $452,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $119.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

