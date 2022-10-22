Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,822.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

AMZN opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $124.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

