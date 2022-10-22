American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.