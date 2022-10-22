AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 7.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

AMN stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

