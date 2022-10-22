AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 622,430 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,649 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 238,739 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,632 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $520.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

