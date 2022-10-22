Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.5 %

AM stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.46.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

